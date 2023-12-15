Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 87,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,542,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

