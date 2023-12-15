Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

