Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.