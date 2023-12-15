Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

