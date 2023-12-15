Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,315 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $6,995,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $178.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.96.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

