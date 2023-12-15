Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,315 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.