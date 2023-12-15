Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.76.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $256.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $257.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

