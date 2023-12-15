Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 193 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.95 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

