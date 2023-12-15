Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,035 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $100.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

