Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWB stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.