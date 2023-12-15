Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 390 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

