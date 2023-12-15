Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 496 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $53.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

