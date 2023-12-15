Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $279.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.17. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $282.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

