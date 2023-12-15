Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 684 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of DTE opened at $112.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

