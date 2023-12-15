Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 904 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.18 and a 200 day moving average of $395.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

