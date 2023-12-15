FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Issued By HC Wainwright

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitek Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.20 million, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,648 shares of company stock valued at $964,506. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $4,903,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 160.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 343,838 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $2,873,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

