FY2023 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Reduced by B. Riley

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

ATNM opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

