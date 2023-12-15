FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.17. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.70.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

