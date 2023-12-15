FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Cut by Redburn Atlantic

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic analyst D. Nedialkova now forecasts that the company will earn $7.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.30. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

