FY2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.93. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.