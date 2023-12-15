FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Decreased by Analyst

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.08 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

