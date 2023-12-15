FY2024 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.22.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

