General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 6.6 %

GM stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

