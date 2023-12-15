Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $30.26

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.26, but opened at $31.01. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 33,364 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.00.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

