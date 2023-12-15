GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

