Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.