Global Assets Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

