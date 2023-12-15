Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $270,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.0 %
LLY opened at $573.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.77. The company has a market cap of $544.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
