Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 501,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 119,440 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.49.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,092 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 746,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 168,687 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.