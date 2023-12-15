Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) versus Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Critical Survey

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Greggs and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greggs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Grocery Outlet
|2.08%
|7.78%
|3.17%
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Greggs
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Grocery Outlet
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2.00
Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Greggs.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Greggs and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greggs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.21
|145.55
|Grocery Outlet
|$3.91 billion
|0.73
|$65.05 million
|$0.81
|35.53
Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Grocery Outlet beats Greggs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.