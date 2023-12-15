Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.21. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 6,409 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

