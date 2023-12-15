Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.89. Guild shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Guild alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GHLD

Guild Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.91 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.