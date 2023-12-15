Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) versus Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Head to Head Review

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and Surf Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.64 billion 0.27 -$240.08 million ($4.07) -3.35 Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Surf Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawaiian.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hawaiian and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 1 2 1 0 2.00 Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.58%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 240.50%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Hawaiian.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -7.54% -88.97% -5.31% Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats Hawaiian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. The company also offers provides daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the four major islands of the State of Hawai'i. In addition, it offers scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Tokyo (Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as operates various ad hoc charters. The company distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321neo for the North America and international routes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.