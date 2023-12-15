Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Joe Hurd Acquires 4,833 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd bought 4,833 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.99 ($6,249.05).

Hays Trading Up 3.2 %

HAS opened at GBX 107.70 ($1.35) on Friday. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.70 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.95 ($1.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

