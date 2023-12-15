Head-To-Head Analysis: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.01 billion 1.03 -$561.48 million ($1.59) -2.24 ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A $0.15 44.45

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSiebenSat.1 Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -28.92% -75.63% -23.77% ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for fuboTV and ProSiebenSat.1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 3 0 2.50 ProSiebenSat.1 Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment is also involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content; and operates Studio71, which offers digital content and web productions covering branded content, original production, content distribution, influencer products, and creator management. The Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment also provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is also involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

