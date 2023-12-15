Head-To-Head Analysis: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) versus Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Bellway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $1.76 billion 1.39 $291.90 million $5.74 9.39 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 19.32

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Green Brick Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bellway 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Brick Partners and Bellway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.08%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Bellway.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 15.19% 23.90% 15.25% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Bellway on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

