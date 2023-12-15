Head-To-Head Comparison: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) vs. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EverQuote and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83 PubMatic 0 3 4 0 2.57

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than PubMatic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EverQuote and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $320.52 million 1.23 -$24.42 million ($1.61) -7.24 PubMatic $256.38 million 3.47 $28.70 million $0.03 585.00

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -16.67% -34.24% -24.17% PubMatic 1.15% 1.53% 0.76%

Summary

PubMatic beats EverQuote on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics. In addition, it offers Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace; pubmatic SSP for publishers and buyers; and connect for publishers and buyers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

