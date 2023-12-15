Head-To-Head Contrast: Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) versus Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryerson pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Haynes International pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryerson pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryerson has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ryerson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Haynes International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryerson has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haynes International and Ryerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Haynes International presently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Ryerson has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Haynes International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Ryerson.

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International 7.11% 10.22% 6.11% Ryerson 1.81% 10.85% 3.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ryerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haynes International and Ryerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $589.96 million 1.16 $41.97 million $3.27 16.35 Ryerson $6.32 billion 0.17 $391.00 million $2.68 11.73

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Ryerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haynes International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haynes International beats Ryerson on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment. It also provides corrosion-resistant alloys used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. In addition, its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. Further, the company produces its products in various forms, such as seamless and welded tubulars, slab, bar, billet, and wire. Additionally, it sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and HVAC. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

