Head to Head Survey: Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of -3.81, meaning that its stock price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and RINO International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 3.32 -$28.26 million ($0.41) -1.85 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nauticus Robotics and RINO International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nauticus Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 376.91%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats RINO International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About RINO International

(Get Free Report)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.