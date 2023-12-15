Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.41. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 45,673 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,127,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $624.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

