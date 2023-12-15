IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.11

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 7100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at $953,685,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $843,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,340,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at $953,685,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

