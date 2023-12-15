IMS Capital Management Takes $608,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Tesla stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.87. The company has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

