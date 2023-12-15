Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £374.40 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00).

On Friday, November 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £370.50 ($465.10).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Murray Auchincloss acquired 3,614 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,998.86 ($11,296.59).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 459.85 ($5.77) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.88. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 447.20 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.16). The firm has a market cap of £77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1,981.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 490 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BP from GBX 650 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.90) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.10 ($7.76).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

