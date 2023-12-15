Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £188.96 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,724 ($59.30) per share, with a total value of £188.96 ($237.21).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($55.86) per share, with a total value of £133.50 ($167.59).

Croda International Price Performance

CRDA opened at GBX 5,132 ($64.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,487.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,123.04. The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,692.09, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,270 ($91.26). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($70.30) to GBX 5,200 ($65.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.36) to GBX 5,000 ($62.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,420 ($80.59).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

