Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £188.96 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,724 ($59.30) per share, with a total value of £188.96 ($237.21).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($55.86) per share, with a total value of £133.50 ($167.59).
Croda International Price Performance
CRDA opened at GBX 5,132 ($64.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,487.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,123.04. The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,692.09, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,270 ($91.26). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
