Insider Buying: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CEO Purchases 7,190 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $46,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ HNNA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.71%.
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
