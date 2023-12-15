Insider Buying: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CEO Purchases 7,190 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $46,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.71%.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNNA. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 141,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 74,636 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

