Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires 83 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Cowper purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £151.06 ($189.63).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 11th, Timothy Cowper purchased 78 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($188.98).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

ONT opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.39) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 169.60 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,270.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.46) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.93).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.