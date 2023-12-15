Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires 83 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Cowper purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £151.06 ($189.63).
Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Timothy Cowper purchased 78 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($188.98).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
ONT opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.39) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 169.60 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,270.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
