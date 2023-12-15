Insider Buying: Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Buys 36,577 Shares of Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Smith purchased 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £28,895.83 ($36,273.95).

Prs Reit Stock Performance

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 82.30 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.57. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 94.60 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £452.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,023.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Prs Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Further Reading

