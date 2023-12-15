Insider Selling: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £154,090 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £154,090 ($193,434.60).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.06) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 199 ($2.50).

Read Our Latest Report on VMUK

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.