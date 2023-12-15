Insider Selling: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £154,090 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £154,090 ($193,434.60).
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.06) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83.
Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
