Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.