International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,789 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 512,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 903,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

